Frederick County Executive announced 2022 bill proposals

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner held a public meeting to announce the 2022 Legislative Package for Frederick County.

However, before any changes take place, the County Executive encourages residents to attend a virtual town hall to give their input.

“Public input is essential to providing good government,” Executive Gardner said. “Frederick County is unique among charter governments with our process, which ensures everyone has an opportunity to weigh in on our legislative package.”

Gardner announced her first bill, Forest Conservation – Forest Conservation Fee, which would keep the state’s long-standing forest banking program in place until 2024 so that existing forested land can continue to be preserved.

Essentially the bill will help preserve important forest ecosystems, flood plains and animal habits.

The second piece of legislation Gardner will request this year is a bill to protect vulnerable homeowners. This will essentially be a property tax notification to support the continued homeownership and housing stability.

“I am proposing legislation to allow seniors over 65 years of age or individuals with a physical or developmental disability to designate a third party adult to receive a duplicate property tax bill, as well as any notice of unpaid property taxes, allowing a caring and trusted adult to receive a duplicate bill can act as a safeguard for this group of homeowners, said Gardner.

The third bill the executive is proposing comes from Heritage Frederick regarding marriage holding record fees. It would redirect a portion of the state’s judges fee to perform a marriage ceremony to heritage Frederick with the purpose of covering the cost of keeping records and maintaining them.

Finally, Gardner also proposed the Abandoned Burial Lots – this bill will end ownership rights of burial lots. According to the county, this would help cemeteries maintain contact with owners of burial plots, and if there the lot remains abandoned for 50 or more years, ownership would return to the cemetery.