Frederick County Deputy selected to carry the Flame of Hope in Russia

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating a significant achievement made by one of their deputy’s

Deputy Amber Owens has been selected to carry the Flame of Hope in Russia as part of the 2022 Special Olympics World Games in Kazan.

Owens is known for her community effort and her renowned work within the special needs community, and now she is taking her work overseas to help deliver the message of hope and encourage inclusion to individuals who may have disabilities.

“This is such an honor, and I am very fortunate to have an agency that supports me doing this. I am grateful for the people around me that continuously support me. This is an incredible privilege to be able to do this,” said Owens.

