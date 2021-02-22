Frederick County Deputy involved in multi-car crash, Route 75 closed

UPDATE 12:42 p.m.: Officials say the deputy is being transported by ground to a shock trauma center. Maryland State Police could not transport the deputy by helicopter due to weather conditions.

The deputy’s condition is still unkown.

Photos from the crash indicate that the driver’s side of the deputy’s vehicle was struck in the crash.

NEW MARKET, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was involved in a crash involving multiple vehicles in New Market while they were reporting to an incident in Libertytown.

The condition of the deputy and of others involved is currently unkown.

Officials say Route 75, near this crash, is completely closed down. It is unknown when the road will be reopened.

Officials say the crash occurred near the 6100 block of Green Valley Road in New Market, Frederick at 10:45 a.m.

The FCSO asks anyone with information related to this incident to call 301-600-1046.