Frederick County deputies search for suspect involved in string of robberies

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)– Deputies are on the hunt in searching for a suspect that is connected to a string of robberies that happened in Frederick County.

Deputies say the string of robberies happened on Saturday, December 4 around 12:30 a.m.



The suspect allegedly robbed Chubby’s Barbeque on Old Frederick Road in Emmitsburg by prying open the side door. Once inside the suspect damaged the cash register, and went through several drawers.

Then a few hours later the same suspect allegedly robbed a gas station on North Church Street in Thurmont.



Deputies believe this suspect is involved in another alleged burglary at a landscaping business in Frederick a few days earlier.

If you have any information about this suspect you are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 240-674-7677.