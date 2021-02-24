Frederick County crime reports are down for the seventh year

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County is continuing to achieve its effort in lowering crime rates.

According to The Frederick County Sheriff`s Office and the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack, the county’s crime rate has been down for the seventh year in a row.

Officials reported a 20 percent decrease in Uniform Crime Report, and staff say nothing would be possible without local residents continuing to work with law enforcement to keep the community safe.

“I think the citizens should really be pleased. We appreciate everyone’s efforts in keeping the community safe, and we plan to work hard to ensure our crime stays low in the future,” said FCSO Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.

Officials encourage residents to follow the “if you see something say something motto” in order to continue seeing a decline in crime.