Frederick County COVID numbers remain high

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Experts say Frederick Country continues to be one of the most vaccinated areas in Maryland, but it also has some of the highest new cases for COVID-19.

The Frederick County Health Department reported over 400 new COVID-19 cases in the area, with Frederick Health Hospital admitting 35 COVID-19 patients. Of those patients, 25 are in acute care and 10 are in the intensive care unit.

Unfortunately, the county also confirmed six COVID-related deaths.

Health officials say the area is expected to increase slightly in cases, due to a seasonal uptick.

Experts also reported 65.2% of the Frederick County population has been fully vaccinated. 

