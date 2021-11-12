Frederick County COVID-19 rates continue to rise

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, Frederick County has one of the highest COVID-19 positivity rates in the state, yet experts say the county also has one of the highest vaccination rates. This leads residents to ask: why do cases continue to rise?

The health department says one contributing factor is how close the county is to communities with higher COVID-19 rates, such as Washington and Carroll Counties.

Health officials say when residents commute back and forth it may lead to more spread of the virus.

In fact, this week the Frederick county health department confirmed over three hundred new COVID-19 cases, along with 23 hospitalizations and seven COVID-19 related deaths.

“We urge residents who are eligible to get booster shots and those who are not vaccinated, we encourage you to please get vaccinated. We want to make sure our residents live long healthy lives,” said Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, Frederick County health officer.

Experts are reminding residents that vaccines are free and you do not need health insurance.