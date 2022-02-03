Frederick County COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations decrease

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — COVID-19 cases continue to fluctuate around the region, but in Frederick County, cases are trending downwards.

In the past week, the county confirmed 754 new COVID-19 cases, which is almost 300 fewer cases than the week before. Hospitalizations are also going down.

Frederick Health Hospital reported only having 65 COVID-19 patients with 58 in acute care and seven in the intensive care unit.

As for COVID-related deaths, the county confirmed 15 deaths in the past week.

The health departments urge residents to continue getting tested; they say the testing lines won’t be too bad. Health experts explained receiving the vaccine and booster shot is vital to keeping cases down.

For information on scheduling a COVID test or COVID vaccine appointment visit their website.