Frederick County COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations decrease

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — COVID-19 cases continue to fluctuate around the region, but in Frederick County, cases are trending downwards.

In the past week, the county confirmed 754 new COVID-19 cases, which is almost 300 fewer cases than the week before. Hospitalizations are also going down.

Frederick Health Hospital reported only having 65 COVID-19 patients with 58 in acute care and seven in the intensive care unit.

As for COVID-related deaths, the county confirmed 15 deaths in the past week.

The health departments urge residents to continue getting tested; they say the testing lines won’t be too bad. Health experts explained receiving the vaccine and booster shot is vital to keeping cases down.

For information on scheduling a COVID test or COVID vaccine appointment visit their website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories