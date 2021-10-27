Frederick County COVID-19 cases continue to rise

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Health experts say COVID-19 has hit Frederick County hard and community transmission remains high in the county. Eleven more people died this month.

Officials said that for the past two and a half months, there have been more than 250 new COVID-19 cases every week in Frederick County.

On Tuesday, Frederick Health Hospital also announced thirty hospitalizations related to COVID-19, at this point County Executive Jan Gardner is pleading for residents to just get vaccinated, and for those who are eligible to get their vaccine booster shots.

“Our healthcare workers are exhausted. We need to stay vigilant to protect our entire community. Please get your vaccine or booster shot, and continue to wear a mask in indoor public spaces,” County Executive Jan Gardner said.

Because Frederick County is experiencing high rates of community transmission, County facilities will remain open by appointment only until Jan. 1, 2022. Masks must continue to be worn in all county buildings, including Frederick County Public Libraries.