Frederick County Council unanimously votes on redistricting

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)– The Frederick County Council held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss their plans for redistricting.

The council unanimously voted to move Libertytown to Unionville, Lignanore Grange Hall from District Two to District Five.

The approval comes after the redistricting committee recommended it to the council. According to council members, a recommendation like this is very rare. Members said this will last over the period of the next ten years.

Anytime there is usually redistricting it is adjusted to favor the party in power. We are working together on this however, we are not doing this. We are working together on this we are not doing this. In Frederick, we are working by the rules,” Jerry Donald, a council member said.

The commission met six times between June 2021 and October 2021.

