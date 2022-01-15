Frederick County Council proposes bill requiring homebuilders to install EV charging stations

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Council introduced a new bill to require homeowners to install the wiring necessary in new homes to charge up electric vehicles.

According to the Edison Electric Institute, the number of electric cars is expected to reach more than 18-million by 2030.

Council president M.C. Keegan-Ayer who sponsored the bill, says that the bill will require builders to put in the wiring and other equipment to handle a charging station in a driveway, garage or parking pad.

“Incorporating EV requirements into local building codes is an effective local strategy that will support Frederick county’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions and will support similar efforts of our residents to be more environmentally friendly in their life choices, including their transportation, Council President Keegan-Ayer explained.”

Some councilmembers were against the proposed bill but some saw the bill as a step in the right direction, saying it only makes sense.