Frederick County Council looks to establish a Commission on Immigrant Affairs

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A bill to establish a Commission on Immigrant Affairs in Frederick County has been introduced by the Frederick County Council.

Over the years, Frederick County has welcomed an increasingly diverse population and recognizes the importance of cultivating a culture of inclusion. Immigrants make significant contributions to Frederick County’s economic, educational, and cultural life. Many residents believe this bill will be a good thing.

“The nuances and the complexities of such groups deserve its own voice and representation in the county,” said Frederick County resident Ivania Amador. “Having a commission that’s dedicated to this group is not only just and right, it is vital to the survival and thriving success of this existing population.”

If approved, the commission will

Advise the County Executive and County Council on ways to enhance and improve immigrant access to County services and resources; strengthen opportunities for immigrants to participate in civic life, encourage dialogue and understanding among immigrant communities and the non-immigrant community advocate on behalf of immigrants; and provide outreach from and community feedback to the County Executive and County Council. Monitor, analyze, and make recommendations for existing or proposed policies and actions at all levels of government, for their impact on immigrants. Assess, research, and compile data related to immigrant affairs in Fredrick County.

A public hearing for the bill will be scheduled in January.