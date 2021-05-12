Frederick County Council continues discussion of 2022 budget

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Workshops on the proposed budget in Frederick county continued this week with amendments and disagreements over possible budget cuts.

County Executive Jan Gardner’s proposed operating budget for 2022 sits at over $717 million, with some council members proposing cuts to things like the addition of departmental positions, income tax, employee salary adjustments, and the board of education.

“It’s not that I discredit the value and the merit of each of these requests,” Councilmember Steve McKay said. “but… I’m trying to take a step back and see if we can’t just slow the growth a touch.”

None of the proposed cuts were passed. A final vote on the proposed spending plan is expected in the coming weeks.