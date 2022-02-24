FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)– Frederick County officially went from high transmission to substantial.

According to the Frederick County Health Department, in the past week, health officials confirmed less than 200 COVID-19 cases.

As of February 23, Frederick Health Hospital reported 15 COVID-19 patients, with one in the ICU.

The county says COVID-19 fatalities are decreasing, as health workers confirmed only two deaths within the past week.

The Maryland Department of Health reported that reinfections are causing the total cases to jump.

The FCHD says residents can report positive test results either through the mobile app associated with their at-home test or through the Maryland COVID Positive At-Home Test Report Portal.