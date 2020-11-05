Frederick County continues canvassing of mail-in ballots

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County is one of many counties across the state and country that are still counting ballots.

In Maryland, counties are allowed to count ballots up to 10 days after the election. As of Nov. 5, the Frederick County Board of Elections is counting ballots that were received before November 3rd and anything that comes in “timely”, meaning that it was postmarked before or by Nov. 3.

“The reason Maryland law has that 10-day window after an election, was it was created years ago for overseas and military voters,” said Frederick County Election Director, Stuart Harvey. “Overseas mail systems can be problematic and we wanted to be sure that folks who are overseas or military had plenty of time to get their ballot back to us.”

According to the board of elections, to date, they have counted over 62,000 ballots, 3,268 provisional ballots, and are still waiting on 6000 more. The final total is expected on November 13th.

In order to make sure that all ballots are being counted in a timely fashion, the board of elections has brought in 15 or 16 additional people to handle canvass ballots.

According to Harvey, election day was relatively quiet as there were over 50,000 early voters out during the early voting period, and there have not been any major problems.

“We’re hoping by the time this process is over we have record voting numbers in Frederick but you know we’re still counting and we won’t know until November 13 what our final numbers are.”

Anyone with questions about the process is encouraged to contact the board of elections at electionboard@frederickcountymd.gov. To view the canvassing process, click here.