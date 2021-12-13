Frederick County confirms increase in hospitalizations

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, Frederick County is known for its innovative vaccination efforts, but despite this, the county has seen a large amount of COVID-19 cases.

Frederick Health hospital recently reported a significant increase in hospitalizations.

As of Dec. 12, the county confirmed 63 COVID-19 patients with 14 in the intensive care unit. Hospital officials say most patients are unvaccinated, and they urge residents to get their vaccines and boosters.





The number of hospitalizations has climbed within the past few weeks, and experts say it keeps rising.

Frederick Health said that on Dec. 7, there were 41 COVID-19 patients. In less than a week, that number has doubled.

Staff say they are doing all they can to keep patients safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

They are sanitizing around the clock, limiting visitors, ensuring that masks are worn and promoting social distancing.

Health experts expressed their concern for those who are unvaccinated, they say in order to keep everyone healthy, getting vaccinated is the best option.