Frederick County conducts health survey to identify county residents’ concerns

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Health Care Coalition (FCHCC), Frederick County Health Department, and Frederick Health Hospital are asking all Frederick County residents to take a short survey about community health issues.

Based on this information, the county can then focus public and community health planning efforts. The survey is completely confidential and anonymous. But it does ask demographic and income level questions to capture health disparities.

“Everyone’s health journey is unique so this is an area we don’t want to make any assumptions,” said Executive Director of Frederick County Health Care Coalition, Malcom Furgol. “We really need to be data driven. And we really need to know the Frederick County specific information, because if we’re going to tailor solutions to actually address some of those issues that come out of the data, they have to be incredibly localized.”

The survey only takes a quick 10 minutes to complete and will be open until August 11th. To complete the survey, click here.