Frederick County conditionally advances to Phase Three reopening

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDMV) — Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner made an announcement Thursday, saying the county is conditionally advancing to Stage Three of Governor Hogan’s plan for reopening.

In the statement, Gardner says starting Friday at 5 p-m, indoor and outdoor entertainment venues can reopen at 50% capacity, with houses of worship, and retail establishments able to open at 75% capacity.

County Health Department’s Rissah Watkins said, however, if the county’s rolling seven-day average case rate reaches or exceeds 10 per 100,000 residents for more than three consecutive days, phases of reopening may be rolled back.

“We are looking at that number really closely because we want to make sure that we’re keeping the risk for our general public as low as we can,” Watkins said. “So it’s really up to the County Executive to decide what rollbacks would happen at what point.”

Watkins said although businesses are starting to reopen, the public should remember the pandemic is far from gone and to continue taking the appropriate social distance measures.

As of September 2nd, the county’s positivity rate was 2.2% and its seven-day average case rate was 6.