Frederick County community responds to Sheriff Jenkins remarks on immigration

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Sheriff Chuck Jenkins spoke to Fox and Friends condemning President Biden’s immigration changes, resulting in hundreds of comments on social media from people in the community.

Sheriff Jenkins specifically spoke to the recent changes to immigration and customs enforcement, saying that Americans should be outraged at President Biden for his actions. He went on to say that President Biden has dismantled ICE by basically telling the agents to stand down and that the public will no longer be safe as a result of these changes. FCSO’s work with ICE through the 287(g) program has also long been a point of contention in the county.

Jenkins said, “This is going to be disastrous, dangerous, going to impact every county every city, every community in this country. And again, this is total lawlessness, we have to have interior enforcement along with strong border security, or we have no laws.”

Kristen Lundy, the President/CEO of Frederick United said, “We as a whole, were disgusted by the interview. Frederick County, we shouldn’t be afraid of our immigrant community. We want our families to be able to stay together. Doesn’t matter what color your skin is, what you may have done in your life, we want families to be able to stay together. And honestly, ICE has no business in our county.”