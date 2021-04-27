Frederick County, Community Partnership Grant Awards

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — More than $1 million in grant money has been awarded to non-profits in Frederick County, Maryland.

On Tuesday, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner awarded money from the Community Partnership Grant to 30 nonprofits agencies that support people in times of need. These partners have stepped up to help people in need during the pandemic and also will play an important role in the county’s recovery.

According to a press release, the grants will provide food to children and seniors; respite service for caretakers of seniors with dementia; home repairs for veterans and seniors with low income; job skills and education for homeless youth; emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence; and 2-1-1 crisis services for residents facing addiction, among many other services.

“Frederick County is truly blessed to have such a large number of non-profits working to address the needs of people in our community,” said Gardner. “These partnerships are so important. Some will say that government can’t do it all and that’s certainly true and that’s why we support these non-profit organizations, because we know together we can do more.”

You can view the full list of grantees, here.