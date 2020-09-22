Frederick County Community College is hosting a virtual fall open house

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)– Frederick County Community College welcomes the community to attend its virtual open house Saturday, September 26 from 10 a.m. to noon.

During this fall event, prospective students will have the opportunity to learn about what all FCC has to offer from the comfort of their own homes. FCC admissions says the school is excited to share its specific programs and student support services.

The community will also be able to hear from FCC staff and current students about the many areas that make the college unique.

For more information about this weekend’s event, visit this website.

