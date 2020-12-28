Frederick County Community Agency Food Bank is in need of volunteers

Volunteers load a pallet during a drive-up produce giveaway organized by a Des Moines food pantry, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Across the country, people have picked up roughly 75 million food boxes this summer through the Farmers to Families Food Box Program overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The effort […]

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Community Action Agency Food Bank is asking for your help in volunteering.

The food bank says they are seeing a lot more people based on the increase of need, so they need more hands than ever. They are looking for help sorting food at the warehouse, preparing meals at the food bank, and delivering groceries.

To not only keep yourself safe but those you are helping, volunteers will go through COVID-19 screenings and follow public safety measures.

To sign up to volunteer, visit their website.