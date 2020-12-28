Frederick County Community Agency Food Bank is in need of volunteers

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Community Action Agency Food Bank is asking for your help in volunteering.
The food bank says they are seeing a lot more people based on the increase of need, so they need more hands than ever. They are looking for help sorting food at the warehouse, preparing meals at the food bank, and delivering groceries.
To not only keep yourself safe but those you are helping, volunteers will go through COVID-19 screenings and follow public safety measures.
To sign up to volunteer, visit their website.
