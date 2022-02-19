Frederick County Coalition for the Homeless offering funds to agencies to help provide emergency funding

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Coalition for the Homeless is offering to fund to local agencies who need extra money to provide emergency assistance.

The FCCH received over 200,000 dollars in funds from the emergency food and shelter program’s national board and the American Rescue plan act.

The funds will be distributed to local organizations to help them provide services such as rent, food services, and equipment needs to those who are less fortunate.

Agencies can include a request for administrative funds in addition to the aforementioned needs, but these administrative fund requests cannot exceed 2 percent of the total request.

Applicants must be a nonprofit or government organization that provides services and uses other resources in the area in which they want funding. They must also practice nondiscrimination, the release says. Applicants must also demonstrate the capacity to deliver emergency shelter and assistance programs.

The FCCH grants committee is currently accepting applications until Feb. 24.

Those who receive funds from the grants will also be required to use them by April 1 of next year.

Those sending applications via mail should send them to Elizabeth Y. Day at The Community Foundation, at 312 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. Emails can be sent to b.day@FrederickCountyGives.org.