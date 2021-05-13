Frederick County clinics will be able to vaccinate kids 12 and older

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County executive Jan Gardner gave an update on the vaccination efforts within the area.

Gardner also made a big announcement regarding children as young as 12-years-old being able to receive the Pfizer vaccine at their clinics.

The Maryland Department of Health announced last night that all state-supported mass vacation sites will be vaccinating kids 12 to 15, and that includes Frederick County.

The Frederick County Health Department received a shipment of Pfizer vaccines, and they plan to vaccinate over a thousand children, at their Oak Street clinic. Although this is a milestone, the county executive says more young people need to get vaccinated to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

In the past two weeks in Frederick County between sixty-two percent of all new cases were in children and adults in their twenties and thirties.

“The more people who get vaccinated, the quicker we can stop the spread of the virus. We have to pay attention to the variants that are not just the United States, but globally,” said Gardner.

The county executive also announced the expansion of broadband to part of the Rocky Ridge community.

Residents living in that area can expect better access to the internet, complimentary of a $202,012 grant from the State of Maryland Rural Broadband Office.