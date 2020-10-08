Frederick County Career and Technology Center resumes home build

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Since 1978, Frederick County Career and Technology Center has built a home from the ground up. Construction has finally picked back up again for the first time since March.
Students broke ground on the house last September but due to COVID-19, the project was put on hold. It usually takes two years to build but because of the set back it will take an extra year to complete.
The house is located on Fulton Avenue in Walkersville and will have 1,777 square feet of space, three bedrooms, and two and a half bathrooms.
