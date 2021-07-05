Frederick County Boys and Girls club offers a place where teens can gain essential skills

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Boys and Girls Club of Frederick County is offering a program specifically for teens in grades nine through twelve.

The initiative is called Teen Club, which is a free program that will operate Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm. The goal is to give teenagers a safe place to enjoy music, games, and food while gaining leadership skills, job readiness expertise, and other fundamental skills.

All teens are required to wear masks and staff will complete the necessary cleaning protocols, to ensure everyone stays safe.

For registration visit Microsoft Word – MEMBERSHIP_APPLICATION revised 2018 (bgcfc.org)