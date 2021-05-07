Frederick County Boys and Girls club announced a new summer initiative

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — With summer approaching a lot of students will be on school break, but with the pandemic still in effect, some children might not be able to travel and attend camps like they normally would, but the Boys and Girls Club of Frederick County has a plan to ensure kids still have an eventful summer.

The Boys and Girls Club in Frederick County launched a new initiative called “Club on the Go” it is a national effort to bring the clubs to kids and communities who do not have access to youth development programming.

Club on the Go will feature a staff bus that travels to various areas within the community to bring games, food, and other fun activities to children.







Organizers say they know a lot of children might have transportation barriers or limited funds due to the pandemic, so they wanted to create a way to bring a mini bring camp to the children.

“We’re going to be serving a lot of kids who really need us, and that’s all we aim to do. We want to help kids reach their full potential and stay on the right path. We hope this initiative will help kids have a good summer and feel some sense of normalcy,” said program director Shana Knight.

The Frederick County Boys and Girls Club has not announced a schedule yet for the new initiative, but you can stay up to date here: Club on the Go – BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF FREDERICK COUNTY (bgcfc.org)