Frederick County BOE rescinds decision to expand elementary school hybrid model

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Board of Education voted on Thursday to reverse their decisions for elementary schools to reduce social distancing measures to three feet and expand their in-person hybrid model to four days a week.

The initial decision was made on April 14 but was met with backlash from unions claiming these new measures violate the Memorandum of Understanding finalized earlier this year.

The MOU, which is in effect until June 30, 2021, states the Board will ensure 6 feet of distance is regulated in all classrooms, workspaces, etc.

During the meeting, the Board also voted to authorize Superintendent Theresa Alban to begin discussions with the teacher’s union to revise the current MOU.