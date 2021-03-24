Frederick County Board of Health revises COVID-19 regulations

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Board of Health has revised their COVID-19 regulations.
Regulation 01-2021 was approved by the Board of Health in a 7 to 1 decision. This new regulation:
- removes restrictions on social gatherings involving 25 or more persons
- adds a requirement for certain public gatherings of 100 or more persons to provide to the Health Department information about the gathering
- no longer places occupancy limits on fitness centers or wedding venues
The new regulations go into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 26.