Frederick County Board of Health revises COVID-19 regulations

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Board of Health has revised their COVID-19 regulations.

Regulation 01-2021 was approved by the Board of Health in a 7 to 1 decision. This new regulation:

removes restrictions on social gatherings involving 25 or more persons

adds a requirement for certain public gatherings of 100 or more persons to provide to the Health Department information about the gathering

no longer places occupancy limits on fitness centers or wedding venues

The new regulations go into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 26.