Frederick County Board of Health holds emergency meeting

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Board of Health held an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss new initiatives due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Frederick County is experiencing record-breaking numbers of new infections. As a result, the board gathered to discuss the possibility of implementing indoor mask requirements and a limit on public events with over 25 people.

“We are really projected to see a significant spread of COVID like we have never seen before,” County Executive Jan Gardner explained. “I believe it as leaders in this community is our responsibility to do what we can do to protect public health and welfare.”

The last time the board met, the members opted against discussing a mask mandate as there would not be a way to enforce the requirement. This was the main point brought up in the meeting when members discussed the initiative.

As of the end of the day Thursday, there was no word on when or if these initiatives would go into effect.