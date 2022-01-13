Frederick County Board of Health discusses possible vaccine incentive program

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Board of Health held another meeting to give an update on Covid-19 numbers in the county. They also discussed a possible vaccine incentive program.

For the last two weeks, the board has discussed the incentive program; however, an obstacle that stands in the way is the board of health does not have budget authority.

The decision about the program will be left to the county council.

“We the council right now is discussing potential legislation which could end up being a board that is an appointed board and not a board made up of elected officials,” Frederick County council president, M.C. Keegan-Ayer explained. “If the majority of the council wants to do it, it then has to be a request to the county executive.”

Another meeting will be held with the Frederick County council to further discuss the vaccine incentive program.