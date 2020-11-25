Frederick County Board of Education votes to close Sabillasville Elementary

Frederick, Md. (WDVM) — Months after the initial decision to keep the school open, the Frederick County Board of Education has voted to close Sabillasville Elementary School.

In February, the Board voted to keep Sabillasville open for the 2020-21 calendar year in order to vet possible options for keeping the school in operation. Sabillasville Elementary is a top-performing 5-star school, with a total enrollment of 70 students.

The school board has raised concerns about the maintenance of the facility, the enrollment numbers, and the financial impact of trying to maintain a school of that size.

“I know that every community when they get something taken away, feel that they are being targeted and that’s just not what is happening here,” said FCPS Board Member Michael Bunitsky. “I want them to understand that this building has not had an addition, has not had a renovation, it was built in 1964, I’m a little older than that and I’m falling apart it needs work. It’s a matter of whether that funding is worth it or not.”

Students will attend through the conclusion of the 2020-21 school year. The board says it will share more details with the Sabillasville Elementary community about future options after Thanksgiving.