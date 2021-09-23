Frederick County Board of Education ratifies teachers’ contract

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County teachers have been working without a contract since the school year began, but now after months of impasse, a contract has been ratified.

The Board of Education unanimously voted to ratify the agreement which includes:

An advance on the pay scale and a 1.5 percent cost of living adjustment

Retroactive pay for time worked without a contract

A retention bonus of $1,400

An increased number of paid work days for employees in leadership roles

“It is incumbent upon us to find the solutions that allow us to retain our highly qualified staff that has worked so hard, especially during over the last 18 months,” said Missy Dirks, FCTA President. “We also tried to address recruitment in this time of state and national teacher shortages.”

This new contract will take effect immediately.