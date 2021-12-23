Frederick County Board of Education announces openings on Citizens Advisory Council

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Board of Education recently announced vacancies on its Citizens Advisory Council.

The CAC is seeking two representatives from each school feeder pattern to serve at the direction of the Board a two-or-three-year term. Two representatives (1 elementary representative and 1 secondary representative) from each feeder pattern at the recommendation of the PTA/PTO, in conjunction with the principals or by the principal’s appointment, if there are limited PTA/PTO’s. To confirm your feeder pattern, please click on this link: https://www.fcps.org/student-services/find-your-feeder-area1 Frederick County Public Schools

The CAC was formed by the Board of Education as an independent committee to report directly to the Board of Education and communicate public concerns, suggestions, and information.

The full policy can be found here.