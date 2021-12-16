Frederick County Board of Alderman discuss budget plan

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Frederick’s Board of Alderman held a meeting to discuss their budget priorities for the next fiscal year.

This is their first board meeting since their swearing in ceremony, the board hit the ground running as they discussed what should be in the city’s budget.

Alderwoman Kelly Russell urged for the new police headquarters to be funded.

“We’ve been working on getting a new police headquarters for decades,” Alderwoman Russell explained. “We have acquired this property and it is my goal to see this project through so that we open the doors in the next couple of years as planned.”

After having many residents voice their need for safer streets and neighborhoods, Alderman Derek Shackelford says his priority is to have more traffic safety measures.

Many of the Alderman had similar initiatives in traffic safety, affordable housing and preserving local parks.

“I do believe we’ve made some great strides- in many of these things and I’d like to keep us moving forward,” explained Alderwoman Kuzemchak.

The newest member, Alderwoman, Katie Nash said a priority of hers is to continue to invest in project start-ups that leverage external resources to do more.

All the priorities discussed will be reviewed by Mayor Michael O’Connor.