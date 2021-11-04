Frederick County announces a new app to improve the needs of residents

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Within the last year and a half, technology has shown many people a new way to work efficiently, but In Maryland, Frederick County officials want to take it up a notch by creating an online one-stop shop, where residents can communicate their concerns and get a prompt response.

The idea is called “Fix it”. It’s an app that can be downloaded on Android or iPhones.

Residents can use it to report various things, such as broken swings at the park, a dog running loose, or you can use it to request certain tours.. like a visit to the fire station.

Businesses can also take advantage of the app to inquire about permits, street signs and more. The idea is to have everything in one place, so instead of emailing or calling multiple departments, this app allows quick access and prompt responses.

“There are people who will still prefer to ask a question or report concerns over the phone, and I want to assure those people that they’ll still be able to talk with a staff person, as they’ve always been able to do county staff will then enter that information into that FIX IT system. So the caller’s request is addressed with the same speed and efficiency as requests that are made through the app or the website,” said Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner.