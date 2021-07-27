Frederick County Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center will reopen

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — If you’re looking to adopt a new furry friend then your in luck! Beginning Wednesday, August 4, 2021, the Frederick County Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center will reopen its doors with a few changes in place. 

Those who are thinking about adopting a furry friend through an in-person process or people who are just visiting shelter animals will now make a reservation.

According to administrators throughout the month of August, the shelter will begin offering hour-long reservation times three-four days a week. Hour-long visiting reservations will begin at 10 a.m. 

Another change includes arrival. When visitors come through the door they will be directed towards the education room, where they will watch a video about new policies and procedures. It is recommended that potential adopters bring along a completed adoption application to facilitate the adoption process.

Adoption applications can be found online and printed out or picked up at Animal Control during normal operating administrative hours.

