WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Fire and Rescue assisted Washington County with a water rescue Saturday morning.

At approximately 8:49 a.m. Frederick County and Washington County fire and rescue services were called to assist with a water rescue involving three adults stranded on a boat on the Potomac River.

Washington County Company 11 and Airboat 28 could get victims to shore.

No civilian or fire department injuries were reported.