Frederick County alcohol limitations lifted

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — County Executive Jan Gardner announced on Monday that the executive order limiting hours of operation and late-night alcohol sales will be allowed to expire.

This decision, the release said, comes following improved metrics related to COVID-19 in the county. To date, there have been 16,715 confirmed cases, and the current positivity rate of 4.6% is down nearly two points since this order was revised almost three weeks ago.

Despite this good news, Frederick County’s positivity rate is still above the statewide average of 3.91%. Governor Larry Hogan’s statewide orders limiting capacity to 50%, separating tables by six feed and allowing no more than six people at each table will still be in effect in the county. Masks are still required except when eating or drinking.

“While Frederick County has made progress with vaccinations and seen improvement in the trend of new cases, positivity rates, and cases per 100,000 population, which provide a sense of optimism, the virus is still with us,” Gardner said in a release. “Precautions and health directives need to continue to be followed.”