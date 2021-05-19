Frederick County Adult Detention will continue video visitations

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Incarcerated individuals have been some of the people most affected by COVID-19, but video visitations have allowed inmates to continue seeing their loved ones.

Visits play an important role in inmates’ lives, especially during the pandemic. The Frederick County Adult Detention Center takes pride in its ability to use technology to keep those incarcerated connected with friends and family. They have also included options to create and send video messages through the system.

Since the video visitation system began in July 2020, there have been over 60,000 video visits. The detention center says there is no end in sight for these virtual visits.

Timothy Selin, Captain at FCSO Corrections Bureau said, “With the video visits, they can do an unlimited number because we have one, sometimes up to three of these video units in every cell block. They actually get more visits this way.”

While the CDC has been easing restrictions, correctional and detention facilities have their own guidance. FCSO says there is not currently a time frame as to when in-person visits will resume.