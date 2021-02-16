Frederick County Adult Detention Center staff put on chef’s hats during COVID outbreak

"Not one time did we hear someone say ‘This is not my job!’”

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — When the Frederick County Adult Detention Center (FCADC) was hit with its first coronavirus outbreak early January, the inmates that typically prepare and serve three meals a day weren’t an option.

Instead, FCADC staff and correctional officers took up the mantle: cleaning the kitchen, unloading the truck, stocking supplies and never missing a mealtime.

“No one stopped to pause when this pandemic hit our facility,” said Randy Martin, FCADC Assistant

Director of Inmate Services. “We all worked together to get the job done and made sure that each and every inmate received their three meals a day.”

Inmates work in dining services to earn time off of their sentence. Normally, it takes eight inmates and kitchen staff, per shift, to prepare and serve meals.

When the outbreak began, Tyra White, the FCADC dietary supervisor, led civilian kitchen workers, classification specialists and correctional officers, part-time workers and warehouse staff to fill the gap.

“Mr. Martin and Ms. White, along with all those who stepped up to help, did an excellent job in this time of need,” said Assistant Warden Mike Cronise. “For example, Mr. Martin even went so far as to one day cook more than 250 grilled cheese sandwiches for the inmate’s lunch. This was a total team effort and not one time did we hear someone say ‘This is not my job!’”