Frederick County adult detention center resumes in-person visitations

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The pandemic divided many families and friends, and for some people in correctional facilities it’s been a year of no in person contact.

However, that will soon change beginning June 5, 2021. The Frederick County Adult Detention Center will allow a modified in-person visitation.

The visitations are first come first serve, and registrations will open up thirty minutes before the visits begin.

The schedule is as follows:

Female visitations will be on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Male visitations will be on Sundays from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Juvenile visitations will be on Thursdays from 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Work Release Center visitations will be on Saturdays from 9 – 11 a.m. and 8 – 10 p.m.

“I would just like to thank the family members and the friends of the inmates. We appreciate the understanding of the public, apologize for any inconvenience due to COVID,” said Tim Selin, Director of Administrative Services.

For those who can not attend in person visits, video visitation platforms will continue.