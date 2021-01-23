Frederick County Adult Detention Center reports no new COVID-19 cases following outbreak

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – The Frederick County Adult Detention Center reports no new coronavirus cases following their outbreak in early January.

They are still unsure how the virus got into the detention center, with in-person visitation suspended for all inmates.

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Todd Wivell says shortly after testing positive, infected inmates and others in the cellblock were quickly quarantined and evaluated. In contrast, the infected staff was sent home to self-isolate.

“That whole block went into a 10-day quarantine, and so everybody’s been tested again and cleared, and we do multiple tests to ensure,” Wivell said. “By next Tuesday, we should have zero inmates with covid.”

Wivel says the detention center is optimistic moving forward with staff, as well as high-risk inmates, being eligible to receive the vaccine in the future.