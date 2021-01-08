Frederick company fires employee involved in Capitol riot

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – A Frederick man has been fired from his job for reportedly entering the DC Capitol building during Wednesday’s violent security breach.

After photos of a pro-Trump mob inside the capitol building were released to the public, one man was seen wearing a company lanyard of a Frederick printing company, Navistar Direct Marketing.

Navistar released a statement Thursday saying they reviewed the photo and decided to terminate the person’s employment.

They said although they support an employee’s right to free speech and protest, any employee that demonstrates “dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others,” will not be employed by them.

The man was listed by DC Metropolitan Police as one of many persons of interest wanted for “unrest-related offenses.”

Navistar said they are cooperating with authorities.