Frederick Community College will have a small tuition increase

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Some college students will soon begin choosing fall courses, but for those who attend Frederick County Community college, it’s important to note there will be a small tuition increase.

Beginning this fall of 2021, Frederick Community College, which is the only public higher education institution in Frederick County, will raise the per-credit tuition by one dollar for students who live in the county, and for those who do not live in the county, there will be a two-dollar increase.

The college says the rise is due to additional costs such as online learning materials, however, staff says their goal is to keep tuition affordable so students can focus on learning.

“Our goal is not to pass 100% increase on to our students, we want to provide high-quality academic programming at the lowest possible increase, and we want our students to have the best education possible,” said Cathy Jones, Vice President for Finance.

The college also scholarships available for students. The 2021 fall semester scholarships are now open through August 15, 2021.