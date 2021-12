FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Starting next week, Frederick Community College will be operating completely remote.

Students at FCC are currently on winter break and were set to resume in-person classes on Jan. 3.

Due to the omicron variant causing a surge of infections in Frederick, Interim President Thomas h. Powell emailed students announcing the shift to virtual learning until Jan. 9.

When students return, Frederick health will be providing COVID-19 testing on campus.