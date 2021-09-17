Frederick Community College searches for a new president

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, Frederick Community College Board of Trustees announced they are conducting a national search to find their next college president.

FCC’s previous president has retired and now they are looking for someone with a strong vision to better their school and provide leadership for students and faculty.

While a doctor is preferred Candidates must have a masters degree to be considered for this position. The Board is hoping to hire someone by the spring 2022 semester, and the new president is expected to take office in July 2022.





“A president with strong vision and leadership is critical in the planning, operation, and success of all aspects of the College’s programs and services,” said Carolyn Kimberlin, vice chair of the Frederick Community College Board of Trustees and chair of the Presidential Search Committee. “We are looking forward to leading a collaborative search process to find the next visionary leader of our College.”

For more information on the position visit: Presidential Search – Frederick Community College