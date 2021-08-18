Frederick Community College helps with student debt

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Community College has announced the exciting news that will benefit many students.

According to the college, they will be clearing the debt accrued by nearly 350 students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frederick Community College is forgiving 222,000 dollars of debt. In order to qualify, students must have been enrolled at FCC between March 13, 2020, and June 20, 2021.

If selected, students will receive a letter from the College if they meet the criteria for this debt forgiveness.

“I feel wonderful that we were able to do this. I think this is an example of good government. We received federal funds, and they trust us to make the decisions to help students. We made the decision to use that money for our needy students so they can continue to work toward their American dream,” said Dr. Thomas Powell, interim president of FCC.

The college is covering this debt with money from the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

Joseph Chmielarski is one of the students whose debt has been cleared. He expressed significant gratitude for this initiative.

“I’ve spent the last year just trying to stay afloat and work enough to cover all my bills. FCC literally saved me with this assistance. It’s incredible how they have stepped up and taken care of their students, “said Chmielarski.

If students have questions about this debt forgiveness, they can contact Jane Beatty.