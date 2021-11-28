Frederick Community Call Attention to Neighborhood Speeding

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick’s villa estates neighborhood has added some new lawn ornaments to call attention to ongoing issue.

Founder Gayle Peterson created the Street Safety Gang after she moved back to the area and saw how many drivers were speeding in what is marked as a twenty-five-mile-per-hour zone. Peterson and some of her neighbors then created lawn signs to remind drivers to slow down.

“We’ve had pets killed. We’ve had children hit by cars, it’s only going to get worse,” Peterson explained. “We just we want we want to see things implemented. So that’s our goal. We’re gonna stick around until it’s implemented.”

So far Peterson says the signs have had an effect on drivers, but still hopes to do more as more people join the cause. For more information on the Street Safety Gang visit their website Facebook page here.