FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — In honor of the 50th anniversary, several government officials came together to give thanks to several Vietnam veterans.

Leaders from the Frederick County government, the city of Frederick, and Fort Detrick gathered in a memorial park in downtown Frederick to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the ending of the Vietnam war.

“Each time I stepped foot on these grounds at the memorial park I reminded of the service and sacrifice of so many in our community made for the betterment not only of our country but for freedom and democracy around the world,” Frederick mayor Michael O’Connor said.

The event included an invocation and benediction from several military personnel, as well as a presentation of the colors, a reading of the proclamation, and live musical performances from the harmony brass band and two local singers.

“I’m very proud to be part of this commemoration today the Vietnam war and I’m very proud to have met a lot of the Vietnam veterans who served in the war,” U.S. Air Force Colonel (ret.) John Fer said.

The official last day of the Vietnam War was March 29, 1973.